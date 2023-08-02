MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Aug. 3
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, Aug. 4
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m., at Rapid City, S.D.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play, Tom O’Leary.
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.
CFL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Scottish Open, First Round, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, First Round, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami
2 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Toronto
6 p.m.
FOX — Houston at N.Y. Yankees
6:45 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis
9 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at L.A. Dodgers
NFL PRESEASON
7 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Championship: Philadelphia
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)
TENNIS — ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague
11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Washington
10 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Los Cabos
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former University of Mary basketball standout Damon Smith has signed with the Dresden Titans of the German Professional League. The 2011-12 All-NSIC selection averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for Copenhagen in the Danish League during the 2013 season.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tyler Jangula homered and Williston banged out 13 hits in a 7-6 win over Mandan in opening-round action of the West Division Legion tournament in Minot. Tyler Bell topped the Keybirds with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Eric Geffre clubbed a two-run homer for Mandan in defeat. Greg Mantz added two hits, a run and one RBI.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tony Tello and John Holt of Bismarck advanced to the National AAU Junior Olympic Multi-Sport Championships in Ann Arbor, Mich. Holt cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the regional championship in Billings, Mont., in the high jump. Tello registered the winning mark in the long jump at 20-3.25.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Northern Iowa was the preseason favorite in 2011.
