MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Aug. 3

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, Aug. 4

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m., at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play, Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.

CFL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Scottish Open, First Round, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, First Round, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami

2 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Toronto

6 p.m.

FOX — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

6:45 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis

9 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at L.A. Dodgers

NFL PRESEASON

7 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Championship: Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Washington

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Los Cabos

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former University of Mary basketball standout Damon Smith has signed with the Dresden Titans of the German Professional League. The 2011-12 All-NSIC selection averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for Copenhagen in the Danish League during the 2013 season.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tyler Jangula homered and Williston banged out 13 hits in a 7-6 win over Mandan in opening-round action of the West Division Legion tournament in Minot. Tyler Bell topped the Keybirds with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Eric Geffre clubbed a two-run homer for Mandan in defeat. Greg Mantz added two hits, a run and one RBI.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tony Tello and John Holt of Bismarck advanced to the National AAU Junior Olympic Multi-Sport Championships in Ann Arbor, Mich. Holt cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the regional championship in Billings, Mont., in the high jump. Tello registered the winning mark in the long jump at 20-3.25.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Northern Iowa was the preseason favorite in 2011.

