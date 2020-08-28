Morning Kickoff: Aug. 29

CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Defense took a back seat as Shiloh Christian posted a 47-46 9-man football victory over Center-Stanton. Center-Stanton's Wendlin Berger and Shiloh's Zane Miller dominated the proceedings. Berger had three touchdown runs, two of over 60 yards, returned a kick for a TD and threw for a score. Miller ran for five touchdowns and caught a scoring pass. His longest run was a 45-yarder.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The International Basketball Season will enter the 2000-2001 season with a 10-team, two-division alignment. Bismarck's Dakota Wizards are among the five teams in the IBA's Western Division. Joining the Wizards are Billings, Mont.; Minot; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Eastern Division teams are Des Moines, Iowa; Fargo-Moorhead; Mitchell, S.D.; Sioux City, S.D., and Salina, Kan.