Morning Kickoff: Aug. 29

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 29
High school boys soccer: Century at Williston, 2 p.m.
High school football: Century vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls swimming: Coyote Invitational, 12 p.m., Williston.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century vs. Legacy
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12/3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: From Madison, Ill, Race 1
6:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Daytona International Speedway
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — Junior middleweights: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN —Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles
GOLF
11 a.m./2 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields, Ill.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Tour Championship, Third Round, Evansville, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
2 p.m.
ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bismarck Century vs. Bismarck Legacy
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at St. Louis
FSN – Minnesota at Detroit (2)
1 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
NBA PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
NBC — Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Toronto
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders, Toronto
8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New York Red Bulls at New England
WNBA
1 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Defense took a back seat as Shiloh Christian posted a 47-46 9-man football victory over Center-Stanton. Center-Stanton's Wendlin Berger and Shiloh's Zane Miller dominated the proceedings. Berger had three touchdown runs, two of over 60 yards, returned a kick for a TD and threw for a score. Miller ran for five touchdowns and caught a scoring pass. His longest run was a 45-yarder.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The International Basketball Season will enter the 2000-2001 season with a 10-team, two-division alignment. Bismarck's Dakota Wizards are among the five teams in the IBA's Western Division. Joining the Wizards are Billings, Mont.; Minot; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Eastern Division teams are Des Moines, Iowa; Fargo-Moorhead; Mitchell, S.D.; Sioux City, S.D., and Salina, Kan.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Steve Woodcox shot a six-under par 66 to break the course record for Riverwood Golf Course. He shot a 34 on the front nine and a 32 on the back nine. He strung together birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes. Woodcox held the previous record of 70. He golfed with Phil Gitter, Reuben Reich and Loyd Orser on the front nine and Gitter and Lester Solberg on the back nine.
TRIVIA ANSWER
18. Justin Verlander of the Astros was the last to surpass 3,000 strikeouts, doing so in September of 2019.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
