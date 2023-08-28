MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 29

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Northwood, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

College women’s soccer: Western Colorado at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Triangular, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Minot North, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Minnesota

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

3:30 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Cleveland at Minnesota

7 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (9 p.m.)

MEN’S SOCCER

12:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Shabab at Al-Nassr

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Atlanta

NBATV — Minnesota at Washington

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Los Angeles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mandan edged past Williston 5-4 in boys tennis, led by wins in the top three singles spots for Erik Porter, Ben Wanner and Brandon Schaner. Porter beat Adam Kemp 6-0, 6-3, Wanner edged Tracer Overland in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, and Schaner sat down Travis Kuhn 6-2, 6-1. Mandan won the top doubles match in three sets and collected their final point at No. 2 doubles, where they won in straight sets.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): It was a good weekend for the West at the East-West Bismarck Invitational tournament, as Williston went 6-0 and Century and Dickinson both went 6-1. It was a big weekend for Whitney Ledger of Century, as she had a team-high 31 kills and 10 blocks, while Cyd Froelich had 25 kills and seven aces.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan’s hopes for the football season dimmed when presumed starting fullback Rob Lighthizer broke his left wrist during team workouts, knocking the junior out of action for six to eight weeks. The injury occurred when Lighthizer was being tackled after a long run in practice and used his left arm to brace his fall.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Johnson has started five games for Tampa Bay across three seasons, made three starts for Washington, and recorded his most recent start for Baltimore in 2021. He is 1-8 in his career, with his lone win coming with Washington in 2018.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com