Morning Kickoff: Aug. 29

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 29

College volleyball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan at Dickinson Duals, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Arkansas-Monticello, 11:30 a.m., and Pittsburg State, 4:30 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State vs. Lincoln Land CC, 5:45 p.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College at Fort Scott CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Emporia State at U-Mary, 3 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school football: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 11 a.m., Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Boston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Maryland

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championships, Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Herning, Denmark

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A second-half goal by Brandon Eckroth in the 66th minute was the lone score in a 1-0 Century win over Minot. The Patriots outshot the Magicians 9-2 as Nathan Buchholz earned the shutout and Jake Saunders took the loss. Minot was flagged for a pair of yellow cards.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High dominated at the East-West Soccer classic, shutting out Fargo Shanley 7-0 and West Fargo 5-0 in boys soccer. All 12 BHS goals were scored by different players. Steve Zottnick and Brad Davison scored the first goals in each game for the Demons. Brent Nelson was in net for the Shanley game, stopping one shot to earn the win. Brian Kinsella took over for the West Fargo game, stopping five shots for the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Margaret Kjelstrup highlighted the first day of the annual Apple Creek Country Club women’s golf championship by sinking a hole-in-one on the 87-yard seventh hole. The hole-in-one was the third ace of the season by a female golfer at Apple Creek. Sheila Schaefer shot 40 to take medalist honors in the match-play tournament. Schaefer, Vivian Dahl, Alice Hjelle, and Yvon Ellingson each were flight winners.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1949 Washington Senators went 35 consecutive games without a win from a starting pitcher.

