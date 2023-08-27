MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 28

College volleyball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot North, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Northwood, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

College women’s soccer: Western Colorado at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Triangular, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Minot North, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

MEN’S SOCCER

12:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Wehda

WOMEN’S SOCCER

11 a.m.

CBSSN — French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, Semifinal

2 p.m.

CBSSN — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Semifinal

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The first stage of a major face-lift to the Community Bowl was completed. A new track and refurbished turf were the most obvious differences, with the enlarged locker room facilities, one each for the local high schools as well as Bismarck State College and the University of Mary, being among the biggest difference for players at the facility. Also added were two training rooms, a new scoreboard that was installed in the spring, and an additional storage facility for equipment. Still to come were the completions of the three-story structure on the north side of the field, with new concessions, restrooms, press boxes and luxury suites.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): It was a clean sweep for Bismarck teams in the East-West boys soccer classic, as Bismarck beat West Fargo 1-0 and Fargo Shanley 2-0, Century’s offense was hot in 6-2 and 7-0 wins over Fargo Shanley and West Fargo, respectively, and St. Mary’s beat Grand Forks Red River 2-1 and Grand Forks Central 4-0. Phil Niemann had a pair of goals for Bismarck, Dana Roller had two goals and four assists and Will Petrik had four goals and an assist for Century as six different goal-scorers tallied for the Patriots, and Mike Keller made 15 saves for St. Mary’s.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Several Bismarck motorcycle riders placed highly in the Boones Farm Moto Cross races near New Salem among the 46 total competitors in the Dakota Motorcycle Association-sanctioned meet. Randy King, Kevin Hay, and Tim Randisch were among the winners, with King beating Terry Tietz in the 125cc class, Hay topping Velva’s Ton Thomas in the 175cc class, and Randisch beating Bismarck’s Gerry Lannoye in the 250cc-A race. The open race was won by Don Boeckle of Beulah.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Twins played a 15-inning game against Cleveland on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of a doubleheader against the Guardians and lost 7-6.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com