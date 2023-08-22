MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Aug. 23

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Williston State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Minot, 10 a.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; West Fargo at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Nedrose at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament.

Saturday, Aug. 26

High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Bowl; Dickinson at Century, 2 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, Jamestown, 10 a.m.

High school girls swimming: Minot Round Robin, 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament: BHS and Legacy, 3 p.m.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Weston Dressler caught a 21-yard touchdown pass in Saskatchewan’s 24-21 win over Montreal. The Bismarck native put the Roughriders on top 7-3 and finished the game with five catches for 51 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): James Schanandore crossed four and Devin Schultz fifth to lead Mandan to the team title of the Jamestown Earlybird cross country meet. The Braves topped the 18-team field with 53 points. Staples-Motley, Minn., was second with 65.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan landed two players on the all-West Division Legion baseball team, while Bismarck placed one. Minot (seven) and Williston (five) dominated the selections. For Mandan, pitcher Rob Lighthizer and utility infielder John Engelhardt were recognized. Bismarck’s selection was pitcher Jeff Engel.

