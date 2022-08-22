Morning Kickoff: Aug. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 23

High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

College volleyball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

College women’s soccer: University of Mary vs. Black Hills State at Billings, Mont., 2 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Dickinson.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian boys at Northwood; Shiloh Christian girls at Bowman County.

Friday, Aug. 26

Auto racing: Championship night, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Chadron State, 2 p.m. and vs. Montana State-Billings, 8 p.m., at Billings, Mont.

High school cross country: Rusty Bucket, 6 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school football: Fargo Shanley at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Minot, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Nedrose, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover at Century at Legacy, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Houston

TV TODAY

LITTLE LEAGUE World Series

12/2 p.m.

ESPN — Teams TBD: Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Davenport, Iowa vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Houston

MLBN — Arizona at Kansas City

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland, Early rounds

WNBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Chicago at New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century shot a team total of 318 at the Bismarck-Century Invitational held at Tom O’Leary golf course, finishing in first place 30 strokes ahead of second-place Bismarck High. Dickinson’s Rianna Cooper earned medalist honors with a 73. Century’s Alex Leidholm tied with Williston’s Kayla Barke for second with 76s. Leidholm was joined in the top 10 of scorers by teammates Annie Nelson (78), Alex Hopkins (80), and Bri Flynn (84).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The 2002 Class A girls golf season continued with the Williston Invitational, where Century finished highest among Bismarck schools with a tie for second with Minot with a team score of 374. Century also had the medalist golfer for the Invite, as Hatti Ternes cared an 85 to just sneak past Dickinson’s Kristen Stolt and Megan Fisher, who tied with an 86.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): After taking first place at the North Dakota regional meet in Fargo in May, 10 special education students headed for Los Angeles to compete in the national Special Olympics track and field meet. Leroy Fischer and Judy Monzelowsky were the two competitors to hail from Bismarck. There were joined by Dennis Anderson and Sharon Holt of Grand Forks, Loreena Anderson and Clarence Baker of Devils Lake, Debbie Borg of Valley City, Lenny Landaker of Grafton, Becky Nelson of New Rockford and Bonnie Zeimba of Grafton.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Roger Maris in 1961. Maris went on to finish with 61 home runs for the New York Yankees. Maris also had 141 RBIs in 1961.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)