MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 21

High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Williston at Century, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Williston State College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; West Fargo at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Nedrose at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Minot, 10 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

12 p.m.

ESPN — Winner’s bracket: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela

2 p.m.

ESPN — Winner’s bracket: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle

4 p.m.

ESPN — Winner’s bracket: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winner’s bracket: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NFL PRESEASON

7 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at Washington

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland, Early rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ty Breuer sits in sixth place in bareback in the latest PRCA standings. The Mandan product has earned nearly $74,000 in winnings for the season. Breuer is the only North Dakota rodeo athlete to earn a place in the rankings.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bowler Brian Voss will be inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. Voss, who grew up in Bismarck, became just the seventh player in PBA history to surpass $1 million in earnings. Voss had at least one victory in 12 consecutive seasons on the pro tour.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A trio of members of the Riverwood Women’s Golf Association captured honors in the annual Northwest Invitational tournament held at Minot Country Club. In the championship run, Dora Huncovsky shot a 44 on the front nine for medalist honors. Ruth Rausch finished six strokes back of Huncovsky in the championship flight while Agnes Hendrickson was second with a 101 in the second flight.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jeff Fisher (Oilers, Titans, Rams) and Dan Reaves (Broncos, Giants, Falcons) each lost 165 games. Current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has 152 losses.

