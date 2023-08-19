MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Aug. 20

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 21

High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Illinois State Fairgrounds

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships

GOLF

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

8 a.m.

ESPN — TBD vs. Panama, Elimination Game

10 a.m.

ESPN — TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., Elimination Game

12 p.m.

ESPN —TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Elimination Game

1 p.m.

ABC — TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., Elimination Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.

BSN – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.

NFL PRESEASON

6:05 p.m.

NFLN — New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus at Cincinnati

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin at St. Louis

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA

6 p.m.

BSN — Seattle at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Marlyn Seidler of Underwood took the lead on the eighth lap of the IMCA Modified feature and rolled to the victory at Dacotah Speedway. Seidler had won his heat race earlier in the night. Bismarck's Jeremy Keller made a late challenge, but settled for second.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Gordon Stephen shot a 7-under 65 to win the inaugural Hawktree Pro-Am tournament. Stephen, who won with a two-round total of 135, entered the day one stroke behind leader Steve Voinovich. Gary Christian finished second, six strokes off the pace.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s swimming totaled 361 points to finish third at a meet in Wahpeton. Terry Leupp swam to three first-place finishes, a second-place finish and two fourth-place finishes in the 11-12-year-old girls age group, setting a record in the 200 freestyle in the process.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Don Cardwell (May 6, 1960 for the Cubs), Jay Hughes (April 22, 1989 for the Orioles), Bumpus Jones (Oct. 15, 1892 for the Reds) and Ed Cushman (Sept. 28, 1884) for Milwaukee.

