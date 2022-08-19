Morning Kickoff: Aug. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Aug. 20

College women’s soccer: Laramie County CC at University of Mary (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: Miles CC at Bismarck State College, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Jamestown Invitational.

Sunday, Aug. 21

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

NFL PRESEASON

5 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

TV TODAY

3ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

CBS — Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy; Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship, Consolation)

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Glen, Watkins Glen International, N.Y.

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Featherweights: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, San Diego

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington, Del.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

12 p.m.

ABC — Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Williamsport, Penn.

2 p.m.

ABC — Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa

4 p.m.

ESPN — Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Williamsport, Penn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

FOX — Houston at Atlanta

NFL PRESEASON

12 p.m.

NFLN — Denver at Buffalo

3 p.m.

NFLN — Washington at Kansas City

6 p.m.

FOX – San Francisco at Minnesota

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Tennessee

9 p.m.

NFLN — Dallas at L.A. Chargers

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth

7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: New York at Chicago

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Phoenix at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): After spending a decade at Williston State College serving as, among other things, athletic director, men’s and women’s basketball coach, Hunter Berg was announced as the new athletic director at United Tribes Technical College. Berg took over the position from Daryl Bearstail, who spent eight years as athletic director at UTTC along with coaching the women’s basketball team for four years. Bearstail has been hired as athletic director and boys basketball coach at White Shield, his alma mater.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck’s Brian Tschider shot an 88 in the second round of the Independent Insurance Agent Junior Classic golf tournament for a two-day total of 173. The only other North Dakotan in the tournament, Josh Persons of Fargo, was tied for ninth place after 36 holes with back-to-back 74s.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Ken Jennings of Bismarck took home titles in doubles, all-round, and overall championship categories at the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Central Zone tournament at Minot’s Gun Club. The 16-year-old hit 97 of 100 clay targets; 384 of 400 in the bird round; and 665 out of 700 total to take home top overall honors.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Johan Santana struck out 17 Texas Rangers in eight innings on Aug. 19, 2007.

