Morning Kickoff: Aug. 2

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 2

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: championship, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. (If necessary).

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Slovakia vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Washington; ATP: Los Cabos; WTA: San Jose, Early rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at New York

NBATV — Phoenix at Connecticut

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Reps ran into a stingy lefty from New York in their third pool play game at the Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old World Series in Weimar, Texas. Zach Tucker struck out 15 batters and allowed just one hit for Onondaga, N.Y., in its 9-0 victory. Ryan Gesellchen had the lone hits for the Reps. Kyler Olson worked all nine innings on the mound for the Reps, who dropped to 0-3 in pool play with one game to go.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Class B Girls finished off a sweep of the Class A team in the Lions All-Star series with a 69-63 win at West Fargo High School. Katie Lorenz of Langdon scored a game-high 17 poinst for the Class A girls, who won the night before 80-55 at the Bismarck Civic Center. Dana Olimb netted 14 points for the Class A squad.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): McHenry defeated Grafton VFW 4-3 in the first official state women’s slow pitch championship game, played in Jamestown. McHenry, which had just one player older than 21, qualified for the Northern Regional tournament, held later in the month in Austin, Minn. McHenry improved to 19-6 on the season with the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wally Berger hit 38 of the Boston Braves’ 66 home runs – 57.6 percent -- during the 1930 season. Berger finished his career with 242 homers in 10 major league seasons.

