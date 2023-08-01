MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D: first round, l: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, Aug. 4

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m., at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Golf: NDGA Best Ball Match Play, Tom O’Leary.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis

TV TODAY

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — Sussex Stakes: Chichester, England

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Atlanta

6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney

SOCCER

7:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Friendly: Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Friendly: Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Friendly: Real Betis Vs. Sevilla, Zapopan

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinal: Heartfire vs. Herd That

8 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinals: TBD

WNBA

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Seattle

WOMEN’S SOCCER

5 a.m.

FOX — World Cup: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F

FS1 — World Cup: Panama vs. France, Group F

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — World Cup: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H

FS1 — World Cup: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Josh Seibel homered for Bismarck in the Govs’ 5-3 win over Jamestown in opening-round play of the state Legion tournament in West Fargo. Seibel finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Quinn Irey went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Andrew Seibel added two hits and two RBIs. Nathan Dinga earned the pitching win, allowing two runs in six innings.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brian Schmidt belted two home runs to lead the Bismarck Reps to a 10-4 win over Beulah in Section 8 Legion tournament action. The two homers were the first of the season for Schmidt, the Reps cleanup hitter. Dan Eichele went 4-for-4 and scored three times. Jesse Wolff and Jacorian Goldmann each had three hits for Beulah.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mike Stickel led the Bismarck Royals in batting average, finishing at a .437 clip. Among Stickel’s 42 hits, 12 were doubles. Stickel also had a team-high eight pitching victories. Doug Bradford’s .318 average was second on the squad. Kyle Davisen’s 2.14 earned run average topped the pitching staff.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Gaylord Perry was traded five times. Perry won the Cy Young in 1972 with the Cleveland Indians and 1978 with the San Diego Padres.

