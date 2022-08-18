Morning Kickoff: Aug. 19

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Aug. 19

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.

High school football: Ray-Powers Lake at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 3 p.m.; Mayville State JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

College women’s soccer: Laramie County CC at University of Mary (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: Miles CC at Bismarck State College, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Jamestown Invitational.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Ray Powers-Lake at Shiloh Christian

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Velva-Garrison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

NFL PRESEASON

5 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Green Bay

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen, New York

BANANA BALL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Quarterfinals, Paramus, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington, Del.

IIHF HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Juniors: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Juniors: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

12 p.m.

ESPN — Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Williamsport, Penn.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah

4 p.m.

ESPN — Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia

6 p.m.

ESPN — Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

Apple TV+ -- Texas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at L.A. Dodgers

NFL PRESEASON

6 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at New England

9 p.m.

NFLN — Houston at L.A. Rams

SOCCER

9 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Don Reuter and Dave Schwinkendorf each recorded holes-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course. Reuter aced the fourth hole, using a 7-wood on the 180-yard hole. Schwinkendorf holed out from 170 yards on the 12th hole, gripping a 6-iron.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats hired ex-UND defenseman Dane Litke as their new assistant coach. Litke replaced Scott Langer, who had been an assistant coach for the Bobcats since the team’s inception in 1997. Langer left to pursue other coaching opportunities. Litke was on UND’s 1997 championship team.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck beat Mandan 10-1 to win its second straight West Divisional Tournament title. Bismarck scored all of its runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Mandan took a brief 1-0 lead thanks to a sac fly by Mike Schuch to score Chuck Zander, but Craig Hessinger gave Bismarck the lead after doubling home Al Kunick. Hessinger scored on a squeeze bunt by Glen Schmalz. Gary Van Heuvelen earned his 11th pitching win of the season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Cavalier in 2013 and 2014.

