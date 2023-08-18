MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Aug. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State College, 4 p.m.

High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – New Salem vs. Kidder County

5 p.m.

Beach vs. South Border

8 p.m.

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Watkins Glen, N.Y.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Semifinals, Washington

FIBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

11 a.m.

ESPN — Cuba vs. Australia, Elimination game

1 p.m.

ESPN — Media, Pa. vs. Gray, Maine, Elimination Game

3 p.m.

ESPN — Czech Republic vs. Saskatchewan, Elimination Game

5 p.m.

ESPN — Henderson, Nev. vs. New Albany, Ohio, Elimination Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

3 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas

6 p.m.

BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

NFL PRESEASON

12 p.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville at Detroit

3 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Houston

6 p.m.

NFLN — Chicago at Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FOX – Tennessee at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NFLN — Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER

11 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico at San Diego

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S SOCCER

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s Annie Nelson took home medalist honors with a career-best score of 72 at a West Region meet at Riverwood. The Patriots won the team title as well with a score of 340, 21 strokes ahead of runner-up Dickinson.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of Mary runner Jamey Mulske was elected to the NAIA Hall of Fame. Mulske was an eight-time national champion and earned 21 All-American certificates. She was selected as the outstanding performer at the 1997 national indoor meet and earned the same award at the outdoor meets in 1997 and 1998.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s Brian Brevig shot a 67 to win the championship flight of the Beulah Invitational Golf tournament. Brevig also earned medalist honors with a 34 over the first nine holes. Bud Pulver of Beulah and Larry Long of Riverdale rounded out the top five.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals have each had more than 20 homers and 20 steals the past two seasons.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)