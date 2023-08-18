MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Aug. 19
College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State College, 4 p.m.
High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – New Salem vs. Kidder County
5 p.m.
Beach vs. South Border
8 p.m.
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Semifinals, Washington
FIBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
11 a.m.
ESPN — Cuba vs. Australia, Elimination game
1 p.m.
ESPN — Media, Pa. vs. Gray, Maine, Elimination Game
3 p.m.
ESPN — Czech Republic vs. Saskatchewan, Elimination Game
5 p.m.
ESPN — Henderson, Nev. vs. New Albany, Ohio, Elimination Game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
3 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas
6 p.m.
BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NFL PRESEASON
12 p.m.
NFLN — Jacksonville at Detroit
3 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Houston
6 p.m.
NFLN — Chicago at Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FOX – Tennessee at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NFLN — Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER
11 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Detroit
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico at San Diego
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S SOCCER
5 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s Annie Nelson took home medalist honors with a career-best score of 72 at a West Region meet at Riverwood. The Patriots won the team title as well with a score of 340, 21 strokes ahead of runner-up Dickinson.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of Mary runner Jamey Mulske was elected to the NAIA Hall of Fame. Mulske was an eight-time national champion and earned 21 All-American certificates. She was selected as the outstanding performer at the 1997 national indoor meet and earned the same award at the outdoor meets in 1997 and 1998.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s Brian Brevig shot a 67 to win the championship flight of the Beulah Invitational Golf tournament. Brevig also earned medalist honors with a 34 over the first nine holes. Bud Pulver of Beulah and Larry Long of Riverdale rounded out the top five.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals have each had more than 20 homers and 20 steals the past two seasons.
