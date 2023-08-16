MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Aug. 17

College volleyball: Northwest CC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Minnesota State CTC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Ray-Powers Lake, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 4 p.m.

High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local programming scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series

CFL

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Sydney, Australia vs. Willemstad, Curacao

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Seattle vs. Gray, Maine

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New Albany, Ohio vs. El Segundo, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Kansas City

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego

NFL PRESEASON

6:30 p.m.

NFLN — Cleveland at Philadelphia

MEN’S SOCCER

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. Olancho FC, Group D

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Early Rounds

WNBA

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Tiebreakers went against the Bismarck Americans despite winning their final pool play game against Bryant, Ark. at the 10-year-old Cal Ripken Baseball World Series tournament 14-0. Finishing in a three-way tie with a 2-2 record, the Americans finished on the short end of the stick on both a runs allowed and head-to-head tiebreaker. Bismarck mercy-ruled Bryant after four innings, as Colton Schulte and Jack Uhler each had three hits and Jace Hanson picked up the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After stepping aside and serving as team chaplain for two seasons due to suffering a stress fracture in his back, University of Mary wide receiver Reed Ruggles returned to the field for the start of fall practice. Despite not playing a down for two seasons, Ruggles maintained his team captaincy during his time as chaplain.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota got the better end of the year’s Governor’s Cup golf tournament, as North Dakota Tax Commissioner Byron Dorgan posted an 87 to beat South Dakota Governor Richard Kneip. Dorgan subbed in for North Dakota governor Arthur Link, who does not play golf. Kneip was well back of Dorgan, shooting a 103. As a team, North Dakota carded a 1501, beating South Dakota’s entries total of 1509.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jennifer Smeenk of Bismarck in 1978, Brenda Dupuis in 1980, Lisa Weismantel of Century in 1983, Marcy Moore of Century in 1990, Sydney Smith of St. Mary's in 2016, and Hannah Herbel of Century from 2018-20.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.