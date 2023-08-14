MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 15

High school girls golf: East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

College women’s soccer: Winnipeg at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bowl.

Thursday, Aug. 17

College volleyball: Northwest CC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Minnesota State CTC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Ray-Powers Lake, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 4 p.m.

High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego

MEN’S SOCCER

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B

WOMEN’S SOCCER

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Spain vs. Sweden

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Australia vs. England

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Early Rounds

WNBA

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Evening their Cal Ripken Baseball 10-year-old World Series record at 1-1, the Bismarck Americans beat Bear, Del. 10-8 in their second pool play game. The six-inning win for the Americans was highlighted by a four-run second and a five-run fifth, ensuring the squad could endure a four-run surge by the home team. Chance Bowlinger earned the win in relief of Cru Walker with Jack Johnson, Colton Schulte, Jackson Uhler, Walker and Gabe Serri picking up all 10 of Bismarck’s hits in the game.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Despite a two-run home run by catcher Justin Connell, Bismarck’s 13-15 Babe Ruth team took its second loss of the World Series in Williston, 5-3. It was the first home run of Connell’s career and it gave Bismarck a 3-1 lead at the time. Bismarck lost its first game 21-0 against Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): At the 17th annual Champions Ride rodeo at the Home on the Range for Boys, a pair of high-caliber substitutes came on to take first place in the saddle bronc competition. Hugh Chambliss and Larry Mahan, replaced a pair of injured cowboys and walked away with the top two spots, with Chambliss edging Mahan 193-191 in a tight fight. J.C. Bonine was third with a 184. Mahan had the high-mark ride of the day with an 82 aboard “Old Shep.”

TRIVIA ANSWER

August 24, 2019, when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-9.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.