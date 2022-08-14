Morning Kickoff: Aug. 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 16

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls golf: East-West Classic, 10 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

College women’s soccer: Winnipeg at University of Mary (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Bowl.

Thursday, Aug. 18

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson; Williston at Century, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl.

Friday, Aug. 19

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.

High school football: Ray-Powers Lake at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Miles at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary football team added a decal to the side of its plain blue helmets before the start of the 2012 season. Designed by Laura Scott, a graphic design coordinator in U-Mary’s public affairs office, the normal blue helmets of the Marauders would now feature a “UM” in white with an orange border.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Tanner Reidman of Bismarck found himself in 21st place overall at the 28.85 cc Stock 12-13 division of the Amateur National Motocross Championships in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Reidman took 20th in Moto 1 and 25th in Moto 2.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Archers hailing from Bismarck dominated at the archery club tournament, taking home top prize in five of eight individual categories. Tony Wetsch of Bismarck, Don Zoerb of Minot and Roger Nelson claimed the top prizes in the tournament, a trip to the 1973 bowhunters national competition in Wyoming where the three will compete in a mule deer hunting test. Harris Johnson (men’s free style), Jackie Breuer (women’s barebow), Chuck Johnson (boys barebow), Gary Shaw (Boys intermediate barebow), and Paul Shannon (bowhunting) were the Bismarck shooters to take home first prize.

