MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 14

High school girls golf: East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club, Noon.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

High school girls golf: East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

College women’s soccer: Winnipeg at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

Thursday, Aug. 17

College volleyball: Northwest CC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Minnesota State CTC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Ray-Powers Lake, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 4 p.m.

High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local programming scheduled.

TV TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Oakland at St. Louis

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado

MEN’S SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

WOMEN’S SOCCER

3 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After announcing a trio of signings the week prior, Bismarck State added Jordan Beyer of Century, Zackery Monson of Bottineau and Caitlin Wilcox of Garrison on national letters of intent. Beyer, Monson and Wilcox joined the signings of Andrea Gleason of Dakota Prairie, Noah Iverson of Beulah and Jaeden Jenson of Berthold to form a strong corps of links players for the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mickey Ochsner of Wilton used brilliant maneuvering over the final five laps of his hobby stock race to maintain his feature lead over Matt Brendel, who was chasing him in points entering the race. Brendel sat less than a car-length out of the lead with five laps to go, but every time he tried to make a move, Ochsner had an answer. The third man in the three-way race for first, Ron Joern, finished outside the top five in the feature and took a big hit in his hopes of topping the points standings.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): With five straight wins on the day, the Grafton Eagles softball team dominated Kvien’s Mobil of Valley City 12-4 to win the Class A slow-pitch softball tournament. The win granted Grafton a berth in the National Class A Slowpitch tournament in York, Pennsylvania. Grafton had 16 hits in their win, with the biggest blows being a two-run homer by Dean Hove and a three-run shot by Mark Thompson, with Tom Gourde also going deep.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Diana Taurasi (four times), Maya Moore (three times) and Breanna Stewart (three times), with Stewart reaching the 40-point mark in Sunday's 100-89 win over the Indiana Fever to also become the first player in WNBA history to score 40 points in a game three times in one season.

