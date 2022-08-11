Morning Kickoff: Aug. 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Aug. 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo; Fargo North at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 13

High school boys soccer: Century at West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Fargo North at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ex-Dickinson State University stars Ramond Miller, Derrick Atkins and Trevor Barry competed at the 2012 Olympics, but were unable to advance to the finals in any of their events. Atkins and Miller each made the semifinals of their event. Miller ran the 10th-best time in the 400-meter semis (45.11). Atkins ran 12th in the 100-meter semifinals (10.08). Barry missed all three attempts at the qualifying height of 2.26 meters, with his best showing coming at 2.21 meters in the preliminary qualifying round.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Mandan Prairie beat Fairview, Montana 8-2 and Dickinson 5-3 but lost 5-4 to Beulah in amateur baseball action. B.J. Idhe had a good day for the Prairie Dogs, swiping two bags and going 2-for-3 against Dickinson. Scott Nustad went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Prairie Dogs against Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan had a season-high 18 hits in its 12-2 win over Dickinson 12-2 at the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament. Craig Stenslie had four hits and eight RBI, including a three-run home run. Chuck Zander and Billy Pfau had three hits each. Terry Barnhardt went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits and six walks while striking out 10.

