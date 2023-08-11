MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Aug. 12

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 13

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Philadelphia

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix

2 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights)

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round

12 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1/4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinals

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Game 1)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto

5 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Houston, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle

NFL PRESEASON

12 p.m.

NFLN — Tennessee at Chicago

3 p.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Jets at Carolina

6 p.m.

NFLN — Philadelphia at Baltimore

8 p.m.

NFLN — L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal

5:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

11:30 a.m./5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mistakes in the field allowed host Ocala in the 10-year-old Cal Ripken Baseball World Series to defeat the Bismarck Americans, 17-4, in four innings. Jack Johnson, Cru Walker and Gabe Serri drove in runs in the first inning for Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jeff Zwarych of Bismarck won the state singles championship in trap shooting in the four-day meet in Horace. Zwarych finished his title with a perfect 200x200 line. Larry Myers, also of Bismarck, was the state veteran champ with a 196x200 mark. Dan Kaffar of Zap was the junior champion in singles by hitting 192 of his 200 targets.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): In a battle with Grand Forks Hardee’s for the Class B slow pitch softball tournament, Bill’s Husky of Bismarck came out on top 10-9. Hardee’s had a three-run rally going in the ninth that was squelched when Joe Caldwell was thrown out trying to stretch a triple into a home run to tie the game. Bill’s Husky was led on offense by a home run from James Kuntz and on the mound by Anthony Frank.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators, Steve Busby of the Kansas City Royals, Mike Warren of the Oakland A's and Michael Lorenzen of the Los Angeles Angels.

