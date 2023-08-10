MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Aug. 11

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 13

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at Philadelphia

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney

4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Indianapolis

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — LPGA: British Open, Tadworth, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, University Place, Wash.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Midwest Regional - Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

2/6 p.m.

ESPN — Regional, Bristol, Conn.

4/8 p.m.

ESPN — Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

3/6 p.m.

ESPN2 —Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Philadelphia

MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

9 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers

NFL PRESEASON

6 p.m.

NFLN — Green Bay at Cincinnati

9 p.m.

NFLN — Denver at Arizona

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley

TENNIS

11:30 a.m./6 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open: ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — Chicago at New York

9 p.m.

ION — Washington at Las Vegas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

5:30 a.m.

FOX —World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Thanks to a win in the qualifying WISSOTA Street Stocks feature at Dacotah Speedway, Geoff Hellman earned a trip to the annual Amzoil Race of Champions in Huron, S.D. It was Hellman’s first time qualifying for the race.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High finished to Dickinson at Beulah Municipal Golf Course in the season-opening West Region golf meet. The Demons ended six strokes off the pace of the Midgets, 350-356. Chelsey Wongjirad of Century claimed medalist honors, shooting a 78. Bismarck’s Sarah Marquart earned runner-up honors.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan’s Legion baseball team stayed alive at the state tournament in Fargo, taking advantage of eight errors by Donnybrook in a 21-1 victory. Tom Tooley had four hits, including a home run, triple and two singles. Tooley also had five RBIs. Pitcher Dave Froehlich allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings to earn the victory. Mandan led just 3-0 after four innings, but 18 runs over the next three at bats secured the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Twins had a team batting average of .237 in 1968.

