Morning Kickoff: Aug. 10

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo; Fargo North at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 13

High school boys soccer: Century at West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Fargo North at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

TV TODAY

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Latvia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. Iowa, Whitestown, Ind.

12 p.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: Oregon vs. Idaho, San Bernardino, Calif.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: TBD vs. Ohio, Whitestown, Ind.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Metro Regional: New Jersey vs. Connecticut, Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Regional: Arizona vs. Northern Calif., San Bernardino, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto, Early rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Brazil, Group A, San José, Costa Rica

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Australia, Group A, San José, Costa Rica

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): After a three-year run with the Bismarck Bobcats, Bryce Schmitt committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Lake Superior State University. Serving as captain of the 2011-12 Bobcats, and graduating from Minot High School, Schmitt was selected to play for Team Central at the 2012 Top Prospects Tournament. Schmitt finished his Bobcat career with 24 goals and 39 assists, and was second all-time in games played with 166.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Dakota Junior Golf Association championship in Bismarck had plenty of good competition across the age brackets. Parker Dire led the boys 16-18 championship flight with a 147 and was nearly matched by Darin Schwinkendorf in the boys 13-15 championship flight, who had a 148. In the boys 10-12 championship flight Ryan Malm’s 85 led the way.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Clem Gerhardt (6-3, 6-0) and Derany Mees (3-6, 6-0, 6-3) advanced to the finals of the singles Bismarck tennis tournament by beating Clark Crawford and Perry Ford, respectively. In doubles action, Al Stanek and Derany Mees downed Bill Binegar and Greg Dehne (6-1, 6-0). Also, Mark Tolstedt and Ford beat a combo of Gerhardt and Terry Mees (0-6, 6-3, 6-2) to make the finals.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22). Thirteen of Court’s wins came in the amateur era. All of Williams’ and Graf’s titles came in the open era.

