Morning Kickoff: Aug. 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Aug. 1

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: 3/6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: championship, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. (If necessary).

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in progress)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Washington; ATP: Los Cabos; WTA: San Jose, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Twelve years after first introducing the Legends class to Mandan’s Dacotah Speedway, Ivan Sailer posted his second feature victory of the season. Sailer finshed ahead of Wishek’s Donavin Wiest, a national points champion who leads second-place Sailer 861-837 in the track’s points standings at Dacotah Speedway.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Justin Dauenhauer drove in two runs and picked up his second win of the tournament as the Bismarck Americans beat the Bismarck Nationals in the semifinals of the North Dakota-South Dakota District Little League tournament. Jacob Hruby scored twice and earned the save for the Americans. Tyler Johnson had two hits. Zach Wentz added a single and three walks for the Nationals.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Scarlets pitcher Darrell Erickson fired a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Jamestown’s Legion B-squad. Erickson struck out five and walked two hitters. He faced two batters over the minimum in a five-inning contest that was shortened by the 10-run rule. Mike Super had two hits and four runs batted in for the Scarlets in the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sam Jones won 10 NBA titles, all with the Boston Celtics from 1959 to 1969. Tommy Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Satch Sanders and John Havlicek each won eight championships, all as members of the Boston Celtics between the years of 1957 and 1976.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

1945 — New York’s Mel Ott hits his 500th home run in a 9-2 victory over the Boston Braves at the Polo Grounds. Only Babe Ruth with 714 and Jimmie Foxx with 527 have more.

1972 — Nate Colbert of the San Diego Padres drives in 13 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Atlanta Braves, 9-0 and 11-7.

1987 — Mike Tyson wins the undisputed heavyweight championship with a 12-round unanimous decision over IBF champion Tony Tucker in Las Vegas.

1992 — Eric Griffin, a two-time world champion at 106 pounds, loses to Rafael Lozano of Spain under the new electronic scoring system at the Olympics. All five judges credit him with more blows than his opponent as did five jury members used as a backup in case the computer failed.

1994 — Baltimore’s Cal Ripken becomes the second major leaguer to play 2,000 straight games when the Orioles beat Minnesota 1-0.

1996 — Michael Johnson wins Olympic gold in the 200 meters in a record 19.32 seconds, becoming the first male Olympian to win the 200 and 400 in a single games. Dan O’Brien wins gold in the decathlon, four years after failing to make the U.S. Olympic team.

