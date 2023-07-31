MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred: championship (12 p.m.); if necessary (2 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D: first round, l: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, Aug. 4

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional: Williston vs. Lincoln, Neb., 9:30 a.m.; Fargo Post 2 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., 12 p.m.; St. Michael, Minn., vs. Harrisburg, S.D, 3:30 p.m..; Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb., vs. Rapid City, 6:15 p.m., at Rapid City, S.D.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis

TV TODAY

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami

6 p.m.

TBS — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Seattle

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwoods League All-Star Game: Great Plains East vs. Great Plains West, Bismarck

SOCCER

10 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Kitzbuhel; WTA: Prague, Early rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Washington, Early rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Los Cabos, Early rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Connecticut

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — World Cup: China vs. England, Group D

FS1 — World Cup: Haiti vs. Denmark, Group D

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

FOX — World Cup: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G

FS1 — World Cup: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FOX — World Cup: Panama vs. France, Group F

FS1 — World Cup: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck native Weston Dressler caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as part of a 37-0 rout of Hamilton in Canadian Football League action. Dressler’s TD reception was a 28-yarder thrown by quarterback Darian Durant, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Ron Hanson Jr. of Grand Forks and Darnell Arndt of Dickinson were first in the two-day North Dakota Governor’s Cup fishing competition. A total of 1,374 fish, weighing 3,163.12 pounds were caught. Hanson Jr. and Arndt caught 12 fish weighing 48.50 pounds and earned $8,200 for their efforts.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Rob Lighthizer fired four hitless innings of relief for Mandan in a 4-3 win over Jamestown in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Lighthizer did not walk and batter and struck out seven to earn his fourth win of the Legion season. Craig Stenslie went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win for Mandan. Mike Schuck added two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Doug Hogan paced Jamestown with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and RBI.

