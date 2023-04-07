MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, April 8

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, Noon; Bismarck State College vs. NDSCS, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla., championship, 7 p.m.

College softball: Augustana vs. U-Mary at Minot, 8/10 a.m.; NDSCS vs. Bismarck State College, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird, 10 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, at Glendive, Mont., 9 a.m./12 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, at Glendive, Mont., 10 a.m./1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Featherweights: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, Newark, N.J.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championship: Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — State Champions Invitational: Championship

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes

5 p.m.

FOX — Wood Memorial Stakes: Queens, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN -- Houston at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Chicago Cubs

NBA

3 p.m.

BSN Extra – Minnesota at San Antonio

NHL

12 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Detroit

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Dallas

8 p.m.

ABC — New Jersey at Boston

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Austin FC at LAFC

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Austin, Texas

XFL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at St. Louis

3 p.m.

ESPN — Arlington at Orlando

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Cory Herback had five hits combined as the University of Mary earned an NSIC baseball sweep over Bemidji State. Starting pitcher Jeff Skadeland and Travis Farnias each earned wins on the mound.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Matt Chapman doubled and tripled and Cody Frantz had three RBIs to lead Bismarck State College to a 9-6 win over Willison State College. Chad Boehm was the winning pitcher

50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota State All-American track athlete Mike Slack was named the Team Maker’s Outstanding Athlete for the year. Ron Dobervich, linebacker on the football team, was tabbed as the program’s outstanding scholar-athlete.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Will Butcher (2017, Denver), Matt Gilroy (2009, Boston University), Jordan Leopold (2002, Minnesota), Paul Kariya (1993, Maine), Lane MacDonald (1989, Harvard) and Tony Hrkac (1987, North Dakota).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)