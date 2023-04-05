MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, April 6

High school track: Williston Invite, Williston Area Rec Center, 11 a.m.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla.: Minnesota vs. Boston University, 4 p.m.; Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College softball: Wayne State vs. U-Mary at Minot, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, Noon; Bismarck State College vs. NDSCS, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla., championship, 7 p.m.

College softball: Augustana vs. U-Mary at Minot, 8/10 a.m.; NDSCS vs. Bismarck State College, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

10 p.m.

ESPNU — San Diego at Gonzaga

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four, Semifinal: Boston U. vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four, Semifinal: Michigan vs. Quinnipiac

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: Curtis (Wash.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J.), Opening Round

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. Morris Catholic (N.J.), Opening Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Colorado

6 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Charleston, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck State hired Andy Foss as an assistant coach for their men’s soccer program. Foss was raised in Bismarck and played both soccer and basketball at Bismarck High, and was an all-state selection as a junior and senior and played at Kansas Wesleyan. Foss also helped coach the boys and girls soccer teams at Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The University of Mary baseball team fought through wind and cold to earn a doubleheader sweep of Dickinson State, 6-5 and 8-4. Derek Ihde had four hits and three RBIS on the day. Travis Dressler added three hits and scored three times.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck High won six of 14 events and claimed the team title as well at the fourth annual Arnie Martin Indoor Games at the Civic Center. Senior sprinter Bruce Perry, who shared outstanding athlete of the meet honors with Jamestown College’s Jim Stage, turned in a meet-record 33.2 in the 300-yard dash, won the 50-yard dash, and ran the opening leg of Bismarck’s winning mile relay team.

TRIVIA ANSWER

North Dakota defeated Quinnipiac 5-1 in the 2016 final in Tampa.

