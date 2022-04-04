Morning Kickoff: April 5

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, April 5

High school baseball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark (nc); Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nc).

High school softball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Hazen Invitational.

Wednesday, April 6

College baseball: Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 3/5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field; Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 3/5 p.m., Cottonwood.

Thursday, April 7

College golf: U-Mary Spring Invitational, Hawktree Golf Course.

College hockey: Frozen Four: Michigan vs. Denver, 4 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 7:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8

High school baseball: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Dickinson Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Central McLean at Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN – Washington at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

NBA G LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Quarterfinal: Long Island at Delaware

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Quarterfinal: Santa Cruz at South Bay

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Charleston, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary football team announced a new defensive coordinator, bringing in John Kelling from the University of North Dakota, where Kelling had served as co-defensive coordinator for six years. Kelling replaced Mike McMahon, who accepted a position outside of the athletic department at the University of Mary.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan’s Heidi Zander had a busy, exhausting, and successful day at the All-City indoor track meet, as she took first place in the 55 hurdles (8.56), was on the winning sprint relay team (2:20.28), and ran a leg on the 1,600 relay, which won in a time of 4:22.08.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A meeting between the representatives of Central States Race Track officials ended with the announcement that stock car racing would return to Bismarck for the first time in three years. Roger Livdahl, one of the co-owners of Central States, said their plans called for the first races to take place at the end of May and continue for each Saturday throughout the summer. The new races would also break ground in taking place at night under lights Central States would install.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kentucky, coached by Adolph Rupp, beat Kansas State in the 1951 national championship game played at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

