MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, April 4

College baseball: University of Mary vs. Sioux Falls, at Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m./12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, April 6

High school track: Williston Invite, Williston Area Rec Center, 11 a.m.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla.: Minnesota vs. Boston University, 4 p.m.; Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 4/7 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College softball: Wayne State vs. U-Mary, TBD; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, Noon; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla., championship, 7 p.m.

College softball: Augustana at U-Mary, 11 a.m./1 p.m.; NDSCS vs. Bismarck State, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Miami

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — N.C. State at East Carolina

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Diego

5:40 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Miami

6 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Brooklyn

7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

NBA G-LEAGUE

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Finals, Game 1: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Nashville

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — German Cup, Quarterfinal: Freiburg at Bayern Munich

1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United

4:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group B

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Peru, Group B, Guayaquil

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette at Club León, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Charleston, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former Bismarck High lineman Jake Neubauer signed a letter of intent to play football at Minnesota-Crookston. A 6-foot-1, 260 pound offensive lineman, Neubauer played at Bismarck his junior year and won a state championship with the Demons, before moving and spending his senior year with Rosemount High School in Minnesota.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Miranda Kephart went 3-for-3 and Danelle Murphy twirled a one-hitter as the University of Mary beat Dickinson State, 4-1. The Marauders collected 10 hits total. The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader, but the second game was called due to cold weather.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Joe Zahn led the way at Ten Spot Lanes, pinning a score of 248 in the Keglers League. Curt Sprenger was a close second among Mandan men’s competition, rolling a 245. Nobody could keep pace with Don Moum for the top series after he posted an 850.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Colorado Rockies have never won 100 or lost 100, dating back to their first season in 1993.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)