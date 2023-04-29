MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, April 30

College baseball: University Mary at Minot State, Noon; Williston State College at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, Noon/2 p.m.; Williston State College at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

Monday, May 1

High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Dover Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: Indy Grand Prix, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round

IIHF HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Gold Medal Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Minnesota

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

NBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Miami at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 7: Golden State at Sacramento

NHL PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 7: Florida at Boston

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 7: Seattle at Colorado

SOCCER

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Dallas at Minnesota

USFL

11 a.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

3 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Michigan

XFL

2 p.m.

ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Rick Neumann scored a coup for the University of Mary women’s basketball program when he signed North Dakota’s Miss Basketball, Hannah Larson of Century. Larson averaged 15.0 points and 11.3 rebounds a game while leading the Patriots to consecutive state titles in women’s basketball, as well as titles in volleyball and track.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century’s avoided a major upset against Minot, beating the Magicians 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lindsay Kirchoffner in the 65th minute. Century goalie Cydney Froelich made seven stops to earn the shutout.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Fred Schnaible of Bismarck rolled a 284 game during Inter City League action at Midway Lanes. Schnaible earned the second slot on the Season Ten Pins list, missing a perfect game in the final frame.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2000, when the Las Vegas Raiders selected kicker Sebastian Janokowski in the first round and punter Shane Lechler in the fifth round.

