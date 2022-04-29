Morning Kickoff: April 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, April 30

College track: U-Mary at Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, Minn.

High school girls tennis: Mandan at Williston, 12 p.m.

High school soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, Game 4, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, May 1

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; Dakota County TC at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: Concordia-St. Paul at University of Mary, 10 a.m./12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

IFL: San Diego at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

NAHL

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Dover Motor Speedway, Delaware

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Junior lightweights: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

TGC/CBS — PGA Tour: Mexico Open, Third Round, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Second round, From The Woodlands Country Club, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, California

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

NFL DRAFT

11 a.m.

ABC/ESPN/NFLN — Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

ESPN2 —Penn Relays: From Philadelphia

USFL

3 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A seven-run sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader between the University of Mary and Southwest Minnesota State was enough to earn the Marauders the sweep. The Marauders won the first game 7-4 thanks to 12 hits on offense, including a pair each by Melissa Gonzalez, Sami Antolin and Brittney Hadley. Tricia Clarke and Brooke Hageness keyed the Game 2 win with a pair of runs batted in apiece.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary hired Donovan Gibson, former women’s soccer coach at Jamestown College, to coach the Marauders men’s soccer team. Gibson replaced Bill Ashby, who lead U-Mary to an appearance at nationals in the 2001 season.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s track and field team won their sixth straight appearance at the Minot Lions meet, piling up 79 points to clear second-place Minot by 20 points. The Demons had one of two dual individual champions, with Dale Grinsteiner taking first in the high hurdles (15.7 seconds) and the low hurdles (21.1 seconds). St. Mary’s thrower Ted Hausauer had a personal high in the shot put, throwing a 52-10 to finish second behind Minot’s Don Tyner’s season-best 56-4.25.

