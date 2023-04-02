MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, April 3

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, April 4

College baseball: University of Mary at Sioux Falls, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

College softball: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston, 2/4 p.m., at Aberdeen, S.D.

Thursday, April 6

High school baseball: Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Williston Invite, Williston Area Rec Center, 11 a.m.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla.: Minnesota vs. Boston University, 4 p.m.; Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College softball: Wayne State vs. U-Mary, TBD; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Miami

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Championship: San Diego St. vs Connecticut

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

5:40 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Miami

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Vegas at Minnesota

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Everton

4:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia

TENNIS

9 a.m./6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Charleston, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brittney Hadley connected for two home runs and Allison Brown clubbed one roundtripper to lead the University of Mary to a sweep over Minnesota-Crookston. Hadley had five RBIs combined in the two games. Cherlyn Trujillo threw all 12 innings in the circle for the Marauders, allowing just six runs combined.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Three Mandan fighters won state titles in a boxing tournament in Minot. Mike Rosario won the 119-pound championship in the state Senior Golden Gloves Tournament. Josh Fox and Lawrence Bear King took home titles in the State Junior ABF Tournament. Rosario earned a spot in the regional tournament in Minneapolis, Minn. Fox and Bear King were eligible to compete in regional action in Montana.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Arman Agency players Cavin Anderson, Tom Kirchoffner and Evan Lips were named to the all state-amateur tournament team. Arman Agency defeated Bottineau 124-115 in the Class A final. Later, they downed Watford City 127-87 in the battle between Class A and Class B champions for the overall crown.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Universities from California have won 15 national championships, led by UCLA’s 11. North Carolina ranks second among states with 13 titles.

