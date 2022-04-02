Morning Kickoff: April 3

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, April 3

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 4/6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

College golf: U-Mary at Hardrocker Invitational, Rapid City, S.D.

College softball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

Monday, April 4

College baseball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

College golf: U-Mary at Hardrocker Invitational, Rapid City, S.D.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota

NHL

5:45 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minnesota at Washington

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400

6 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Argentina

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

ESPN — Texas at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Minnesota

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round

NBA

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at L.A. Lakers

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Houston

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Washington

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, 15/15 Bucking Battle

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, Round 3 & Championship Round

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open (ATP), Final; Miami Open (WTA), Doubles Final

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary’s softball squad swept a pair of road games against St. Cloud State, winning the first game 8-5 thanks to a home run from Kristin Ormsby and shut out the Huskies 3-0 in the second game with a complete game, five-hit gem from Emily Sinclair.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): An inability to reach a deal with the organizers of the World Curling Championships cost the Dakota Wizards the chance to play the CBA championship game in Bismarck. The Wizards would instead travel to Rockford, Illinois to play the Rockford Lightning in the championship.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): After sending only shot putter Ted Hausauer to the first few indoor meets due to giving some of their basketball players time off between the basketball and track and field seasons, the St. Mary’s track team was slowly rebuilding its numbers to prepare for competition. “Some of these kids have been competing since August,” Dick Limke, the Saints track and field head coach, said. “That kind of work without letup gets to be a grind.”

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2015-16 season, when the Wild won 3-2 in overtime in the first meeting and 3-2 in the shootout in the second.

