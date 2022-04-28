Morning Kickoff: April 29

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, April 29

College track: U-Mary at Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

High school baseball: Century at Bismarck, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex, Shiloh at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school boys golf: Killdeer Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Williston, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, Game 3, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, April 30

College baseball: Dakota County TC at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College track: U-Mary at Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, Minn.

High school baseball: Mandan at Century, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Mandan at Williston, 12 p.m.

High school soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Century at West Fargo, 12 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, Noon.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, Game 4, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: From The Woodlands Country Club, first round, Texas

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Memphis at Minnesota

NFL DRAFT

6 p.m.

ABC/ESPN/NFLN — Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Colorado at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Thirty good minutes of hockey and a hot goalie was all Bismarck needed to hold off the Austin Bruins, 3-2, to take a 2-1 series lead. Aaron Nelson was rock solid in net for the Bobcats, helping to hold off an 11-2 shot advantage for the Bruins in the final period. Castan Sommer, Adam Knochenmus and Patrick each scored for the ‘Cats to build a 3-0 lead into the second intermission.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s softball squad split a pair of high-scoring games against Minot State, winning game one 12-9 and losing the second 15-14. Danele Murphy earned the win for U-Mary in game one, throwing all seven innings. Minot State scored a trio of seventh-inning runs in game two to walk off the Marauders, with Marcy Riddle taking the defeat.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s ran its boys tennis record to 2-0 with a 5-0 win over Garrison. The Saints won all four singles match and the lone doubles match. Terry Mees won 10-4 against Jack Brendan, Clem Gerhardt and Abert Doajak defeated their opponents 10-3, and Mark Zentner downed Rodney Traub 10-2. Dan Enders and Ron Mees combined to beat Sam Saathoff and Mike Stepina 10-8 in doubles.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings selected offensive lineman Ron Yary out of USC with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1968 draft. Yary was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

