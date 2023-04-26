MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, April 27

College baseball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 1/4 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 1/3 p.m.

College track: University of Mary at Drake Relays.

High school baseball: Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys track: Mandan MAR Meet, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls track: BPS Invite, 1:30 (field), 2:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Auto racing: Mandan Meltdown, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College track: University of Mary at Drake Relays.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invite, Fox Hills Golf & Country Club, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Williston.

High school softball: Century vs. Beulah, 9 a.m., at Dickinson; Century vs. Minot, 1 p.m., at Dickinson.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hazen

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

NFL DRAFT

7 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 6: Boston at Atlanta

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TBS — Game 5: Tampa Bay at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 5: NY Rangers at New Jersey

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 5: Winnipeg at Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta OR L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Kansas City at Minnesota

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, First Round

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Second Round

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Madrid, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A battle between St. Mary’s and Mandan in girls tennis represented a match between two teams desperate to play after a season of weather causing havoc in schedules. St. Mary’s took advantage of the ability to play, blanking Mandan 9-0 and losing just 19 games in the process. Caitlin Bakke won at No. 1 singles for the Saints, beating Heather Ripplinger 6-2, 6-0, then teaming with No. 4 singles player Erin Benz to win at No. 1 doubles over Amanda Hillstrom and Shelby Gustafson, 6-1, 6-1.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Scott Bina was the lone local player to take a spot on Team North Dakota’s squad as they participated in the Chicago Showcase hockey tournament, one of the best stages for seniors to display their skills for college coaches and junior scouts. Bina had seven goals and seven assists in 26 games with Century in the high school season, and slotted in on North Dakota’s third line with Adam Hinrichs of Devils Lake and Bryan Huso of West Fargo.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Even with Bruce Perry stuck on the bench with an injury, Bismarck kept its unbeaten streak alive in track meets, beating Minot 75.5-47.5. Tom Petrik was his consistent self in helping the Demons to the win, winning the mile run in a time of 4:35.1 and clocking a 9:58.4 to win the two-mile crown. Also earning wins for the Demons were half-miler Tim Clausnitzer and the Bismarck 440 and 880 relay teams.

TRIVIA ANSWER

XXXX

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.