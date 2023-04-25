MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, April 26

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, 1:30 p.m./4 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, April 27

College track: University of Mary at Drake Relays.

High school baseball: Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls track: BPS Invite, 1:30 p.m. (field), 2 p.m. (track), Bowl.

High school boys track: Mandan MAR Meet, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Korea Championship, First round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto

3 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in rogress)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at San Francisco

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: LA Lakers at Memphis

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Golden State at Sacramento

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: Florida at Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: Seattle at Colorado

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queesnland at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATLP/WTA: Madrid, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of Mary No. 1 singles player Sarah Janes was named player of the week in the Northern Sun. Janes won both of her singles and doubles matches, helping clinch a playoff berth for the Marauders. Janes, a freshman, was 9-2 in singles play overall.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck swept Dickinson 10-0 and 3-2 in WDA baseball action. Mat Ihmels fired five shutout innings in the opener, while Justin Riveland went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored twice. Rob Bird Horse pitched into the sixth inning in the second game. Bo Stanley finished it off to earn the save.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Five Bismarck wrestlers placed in the top three at the U.S. Wrestling Federation junior freestyle tournament in Perre. Dave Zinke and Mark Reimnitz won championships at 145 and 155 pounds, respectively. Brian Hanson (119) and Arlen Fetsch (114.5) each placed second. Dave Reimnitz was third at 98 pounds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

xxxx

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)