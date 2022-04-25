Morning Kickoff: April 26

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, April 26

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Watford City at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Hettinger-Scranton-New England at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Beulah Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Jamestown, 4:15; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school track: St. Mary’s at Jamestown Invite; Shiloh at Dickinson Invite, 12:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Williston at Century, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl.

High school softball: Dickinson at Century, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

College baseball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 10 a.m./12 p.m., Mandan Municipal Ballpark; University of Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

College softball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood; U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Valley City State Twilight.

Thursday, April 28

College track: U-Mary at Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Dickinson at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

High school track: Charlie Denton Relays: Boys at Bowl, 2 p.m.; Girls at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, 2 p.m.; Shiloh at Carrington Invite, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

NBA PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

NBATV — Game 5: Atlanta at Miami

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Minnesota at Memphis

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

BSN – Arizona at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Munich

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Troy Ressler of Century placed second with a round of 73, while Jake DeForest from St. Mary’s came in third at the Dickinson Invite. Century claimed team honors with a score of 301, 11 strokes better than the host Midgets. Dickinson did claim the medalist as Tanner Hatler carded a 72 to nip Ressler by one shot.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Mandan girls track and field team were led by freshman Heather Zander to a win at the Charlie Denton Relays at the Community Bowl in Bismarck, scoring 252.5 points in a runaway victory. Zander claimed wins in the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles to be the lone triple event winner on the girls side. Mandan also got individual first-place finishes from Carly Emil in the 3200 and Tessa Fasching in the javelin.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s track and field team won eight of 17 events to claim their third outdoor track meet win in as many tries. The Demons tallied 86 points, finishing ahead of Minot’s second-place 70. Bismarck’s Bruce Perry won the 100 and 220 dashes, Mark Aide cleared 14-10 in the pole vault, and the Demons relay teams won the 440, 880, and the mile.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank Aaron, Miguel Cabrera, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

