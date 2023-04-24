MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, April 25

College softball: University of Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 2 p.m., Capital Racquet; St. Mary’s at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, Cottonwood; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, 1:30 p.m./4 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 2/5 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

College track: University of Mary at Drake Relays.

High school baseball: Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls track: BPS Invite, 1:30 p.m. (field), 2 p.m. (track), Bowl.

High school boys track: Mandan MAR Meet, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at N.C. State

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship, Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S.

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship, Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Atlanta at Boston

8 p.m.

BSN — Game 5: Minnesota at Denver

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina

7 p.m.

TBS — Game 5: Minnesota at Dallas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: Los Angeles at Edmonton

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATLP/WTA: Madrid, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brandon Fischer won the high jump and pole vault to help Bowman County to the team title of its home track meet. Bowman County totaled 95 points, seven better than runner-up Killdeer in the 18-team field. The Bulldogs’ other win came from Tanner Fischer in the 110-meter hurdles.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Lauren Hansen, Ashley Holzer and Lisa Reinbold claimed singles wins for Bismarck in its 6-3 WDA tennis win over Minot Ryan. All three went undefeated in doubles as well.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Louis Bosch was named the new head coach of the Mandan High School football team. Bosch, a St. Mary’s graduate, had been an assistant coach for the Braves under previous head coach Dennis Johnson. Prior to joining Mandan’s staff, Bosch coached three years at Washburn and two at Stanley.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Running back 10 times, the last being Adrian Peterson in 2007.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)