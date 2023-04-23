MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, April 24

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 4/7 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.; University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, at Miles City, Mont., 2:30/4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Minot at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

College softball: University of Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 2 p.m., Capital Racquet; St. Mary’s at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, Cottonwood; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: All-City Meet, 4 p.m., Bowl.

Wednesday, April 26

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, 1:30 p.m./4 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Seth Blair, from Bismarck, had two goals and an assist for the Bobcats in their 6-3 win over Brookings, S.D. With the win, the Bobcats moved within one win of an NAHL Central Division championship.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kelly O’Leary and Betsy Olesen each netted two goals for Bismarck as the Demons downed Jamestown on the road 4-1. Olesen and Rebekah Schwab were credited with the assists in the Demons' victory. Bismarck remained unbeaten at 3-0 with the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan’s Ted Ressler placed first with a score of 279 pins at the 14th annual Classic Bowling Tournament in Dickinson. The tournament drew keglers from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Montana and Canada. More than 500 bowlers and 160 teams registered to roll in the tournament. Individual bowlers were competing for a singles prize of $1,000. The top team collected $2,000.

