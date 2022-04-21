Morning Kickoff: April 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, April 22

College women’s tennis: NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls: University of Mary vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 4:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck Duals, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet.

High school girls soccer: Legacy at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

College baseball: Minot State vs. University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., at Sioux Falls, S.D.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Winona State, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 12/2 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Dewey Donat Classic, Aberdeen, S.D.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school girls tennis: Century vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet & Fitness Club.

IFL: Quad City at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 2, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

College baseball: Minot State vs. University of Mary, Noon, at Sioux Falls, S.D.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 12/2 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: From Irving, Texas, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Miami at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Milwaukee at Chicago

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Phoenix at New Orleans

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Seattle at Minnesota

USFL

7 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, at Birmingham, Ala.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Dominique Giesen had six hits for Century in a 19-4 and 13-1 West Region softball sweep of Jamestown. Sarah Lardy was the winning pitcher in the first game for Century. Lardy also had three hits and three RBIs in the twinbill. Kaylyn Herold allowed four hits in the circle to pick up the pitching victory for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Danelle Murphy and Marcy Riddle fired back-to-back complete games for the University of Mary softball team in its 3-2 and 4-3 sweep of Valley City State. Nicole Seaver had two hits in each game for the Marauders, who improved to 13-1 in DAC-10 play. Mary McGee had three hits and three RBIs in Game 2 for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck topped the field at the Minot High School Invitational track and field meet. Bruce Perry led the way for the Demons with wins in the 100- and 220-meter dashes. Bismarck finished with 86 points. Runner-up Minot had 70, paced by Don Tyner’s victories in the shot put and discus.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Daryle Lamonica had 34 touchdown passes in 1969. Lamonica died Thursday at the age of 80.

