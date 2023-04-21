MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, April 22

College golf: NSIC tournament at Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

College track and field: Al Bortke Open, multi-events, 3 p.m., Bowl.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school girls soccer: Fargo Shanley at Century, 2 p.m., Bowl.

Sunday, April 23

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.; University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 1/3:30 p.m.

College golf: NSIC tournament at Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, 10 a.m./12 p.m., at Miles City, Mont. Winona State at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

College track and field: Al Bortke Open, Bowl, 11:30 a.m. (track), 12 p.m. (field).

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Washington at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Talladega Superspeedway

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Talladega Superspeedway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: Boulder, Colo.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Third Round

3 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: Third Round, Woodlands, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Washington at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FOX — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

NBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Milwaukee at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Memphis at L.A. Lakers

NHL PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: Vegas at Winnipeg

6 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: Toronto at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

9 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: Colorado at Seattle

USFL

6 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

XFL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis

2 p.m.

ABC — D.C. at San Antonio

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Zach Smith fired six shutout innings for Bismarck State College in a 1-0 win over Dawson. Tyler Schilling scored the game’s only run. Kody Kalb worked the seventh to earn the save.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Lacey Sayler was named an NJCAA All-American after leading Bismarck State College to nationals for the first time in six years. The 6-footer from Wishek averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The Bismarck Swim Team collected 534 points to outdistance Moorhead, Minn. and Jamestown in a triangular at the YMCA pool in Bismarck. Rick Elsbernd and Jane Simmons accounted for five new records between them in the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Javon Walker 20th overall out of Florida State in 2002.

