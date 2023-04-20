MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, April 21

College golf: NSIC tournament at Blue Springs, Mo.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school girls soccer: Legacy at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Minot, 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

College baseball: University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

College golf: NSIC tournament at Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College track and field: Al Bortke Open, Bowl, 11 a.m.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school baseball: Fargo South at Mandan, 12 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Minot Invite, Souris Valley Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Fargo Shanley at Century, 2 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Washington at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Woodlands, Texas, Second round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Second Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

BSN – Washington at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Seattle

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Boston at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Cleveland at New York

8:30 p.m.

BSN-Extra/ESPN — Game 3: Denver at Minnesota

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Boston at Florida

8:30 p.m.

BSN/TBS — Game 3: Dallas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS -- ATP: Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka; WTA: Stuttgart

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The University of Mary’s women’s tennis team beat Minnesota-Duluth 6-3, helping the Marauders to their first-ever trip to the Northern Sun tournament. Sarah Janes and Hallie Welk won their matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, with Welk’s win being her 12th in a row.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Joe Schneider clubbed two home runs as the University of Mary outlasted Mayville State 16-12 to earn a split of their DAC-10 doubleheader. Schneider finished 4-for-5 with seven RBIs. Derek Ihde and Paul Keeney each had three hits.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck and St. Mary’s athletes set records at the Dickinson Jaycee Invitational track meet. The Demons returned home with the team win thanks to wins in eight of 17 events. Wade Schatz of Bismarck heaved his javelin 14 feet past the old meet record, setting a new mark of 191-3. For the Saints, Ted Hausauer recorded a 57-1 mark in the shot put for a new meet record.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels last made the postseason in 2014.

