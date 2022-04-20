Morning Kickoff: April 21

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, April 21

College baseball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 12/2 p.m.

College softball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 2/4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck.

Friday, April 22

(Schedule pending field and weather conditions.)

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Moorhead, Minn., 4:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo South at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck Duals, 3 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 6:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school softball: Williston at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Wet Fargo Sheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

(Schedule pending field and weather conditions.)

College baseball: Minot State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Winona State, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Dewey Donat Classic, Aberdeen, S.D.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school baseball: Century at Fargo Davies, 4:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, Noon.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

High school softball: Dickinson at Mandan, Noon.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Washburn Invitational.

Indoor Football League: Quad City at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 2, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida State

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN -- N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

1 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota at Kansas City

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Memphis at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Golden State at Denver

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Vancouver at Minnesota

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Southampton at Burnley

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jordan Jacob (1,600 meters), Ann Govig (high jump), Seinna Kreft (pole vault), Hannah Larson (triple jump) and Maggie Schwarzkopf (shot put) each captured individual victories for Century as the Patriots won the Century-Bismarck Invite at the Bismarck Community Bowl. The Patriots, who also won three of the four relays, piled up 194 points for first place. Bismarck (110) was second. Brittany Brownotter (3,200) and Bailey Reiner (long jump) won events for the Demons.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck and Fargo South played to a 3-3 tie at the East-West Classic in Jamestown. The Demons, down 2-0 at halftime, got second-half goals from Nicole Benedict, Betsy Olesen and Kelsey Rittle to rally for the draw. Jacqueline Hager assisted on two of the Demons’ goals. Amy Jundt stopped eight shots in goal for BHS.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Jim Glasser has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at New Town High School. Glasser, a Bismarck High, Bismarck Junior College and Minot State College graduate, replaces Howard Trapp, who resigned after last season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Packers selected Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft. Green Bay has two first-round picks in this year’s draft, which starts Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

