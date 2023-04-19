MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, April 20

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Racquet; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.

Friday, April 21

College golf: NSIC tournament at Blue Springs, Mo.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school girls soccer: Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Minot, 12 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Boston

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Washburn-Wilton-Wing-Center-Stanton at Beulah

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Sacramento at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Game 3: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Seattle at Colorado

10 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Winnipeg at Vegas

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka, Quarterfinals; WTA: Stuttgart, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck native Seth Blair led Bismarck to an 8-3 drubbing of Brookings in the first game of their NAHL Central Division semifinals series. Blair had his first career hat trick, the second year in a row the Bobcats have opened the playoffs with a hometown hat trick after Bismarck product Tyler Richter equaled the feat in a win over Aberdeen. Blair finished the game with four total points, as he counted a first-period assist along with his three goals split between the second and third periods.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck’s boys track and field team took first in the Dick Karlgaard Early Bird meet thanks in large part to standout Weston Dressler, who took to the track three times and took first place every time. He ran for a solo win in the 800-meter run and contributed a leg to Bismarck’s victorious 800 and 1600 relay teams. The Demons took first with 299 points, well ahead of Century’s 211 in second.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s boys tennis team earned their first win of the season, beating Mandan 9-0. The Demons dropped just seven games across three singles matches, with Clark Crawford beating Jerry Zeisler 6-0, 6-1, Tom Koenig beating Phil Sandoval 6-3, 6-3, and Jim Morgan sweeping Jerry Fleck 6-0, 6-0. Perry Ford and Mark Tolsted won 6-0, 6-1 in doubles.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The final score was 5-4 in Minnesota's favor in the 2015-16 six-game series between the two teams, with Mikko Koivu scoring the game-winner.

