Morning Kickoff: April 2

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, April 2

College baseball: Winona State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

High school baseball: Fargo North at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Dwyer Field; Fargo North at Century, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys track: WDA Indoor meet, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 3

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, Noon, Mandan Memorial Ballpark; Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 4/6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

College golf: U-Mary at Hardrocker Invitational, Rapid City, S.D.

College softball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

RADIO TODAY

SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Richmond Raceway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

TBS/TNT/TRU — Final Four: Villanova vs. Kansas, New Orleans

7:30 p.m.

TBS/TNT/TRU — Final Four: North Carolina vs. Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — Women's Amateur: Augusta National, Final Round, Augusta, Ga.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — GEICO Nationals: Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

CNBC — Florida Derby: From Gulfstream Park

NHL

3 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Colorado

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Carolina

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester at Manchester United

SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay

WOMEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City at San Diego Wave, Group B

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Perfect weather benefitted a number of track and field performers at the Charlie Denton Relays, including Bismarck distance runner Jake Leingang, who shattered Community Bowl and meet records in the 1,600 with a time of 4:12.32 as Bismarck took first place as a team with a total of 327. His time broke the Bowl record of Jamestown’s Sam Larson (4:15.89), which was set in 2007, and the meet record of Greg Rohde (4:20.74), which was set in 1980.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): With their passing game struggling, the Bismarck Roughriders took a flier on a quarterback, picking up Jason Baliko to try and boost a passing offense that had collected just 75 yards combined between its first two NIFL contests of the season. Then-starter Kirk Anderson’s play was a large contributor to the problems, having completed just 6 of 21 passes for 55 yards and two interceptions and no touchdowns.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mark Aide’s 14-foot, 8.5-inch mark in the pole vault at the Arnie Martin Indoor Games gave the Bismarck Demons senior athlete of the meet honors as the Demons scored 59 points to easily blow second-place Minot (23) and third-place Fargo South (22). Fargo South’s Dave Borge also broke a record, clearing 6-0 in the high jump to break the year-old mark of 5-11.5 set by Stanley’s Bill Strasser.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Seattle Mariners have not been to the postseason since 2001. The Sacramento Kings (2006) have the second-longest drought.

