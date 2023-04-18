MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, April 19

College baseball: Minnesota-Crookston at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark

Thursday, April 20

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school boys track: Kiwanis Invitational, 12 p.m., Bowl.

High school girls tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 21

College golf: NSIC tournament at Blue Springs, Mo.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school baseball: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Minot Invite, Souris Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.

High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Minot, 12:15 p.m.

High school girls track: BPS Invitational, 12 p.m., Bowl.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century vs. Central Cass, 1 p.m. at Dickinson.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Boston

TV TODAY

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Florida

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Handa Championship, First Round, Omitama, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at St. Louis

3 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Boston

MLBN — L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: L.A. Lakers at Memphis

9 p.m.

BSN/TNT — Game 2: Minnesota at Denver

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Florida at Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Minnesota at Dallas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Los Angeles at Edmonton

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

9 p.m.

TBS — Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS -- ATP: Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka; WTA: Stuttgart

WOMEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Suriname vs Dominican Republic

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century started West Region play, delayed by poor weather, with an 11-3 win over Minot. Kaylyn Herold went seven strong in the circle, allowing the three runs on five hits. Bri Flynn provided four of Century’s 12 hits, including a pair of doubles.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan’s girls track and field team placed in 17 events, led by wins from Brooke Wehri in the long jump, Lindsay Fischer in the triple jump, and two relay teams, which was just enough to pull out a win in the Dick Karlgaard Meet. Mandan, Minot and Century were packed together tightly at the top of the standings, with the Braves leading with 168 points. Minot and Century had 156 each.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck St. Mary’s toppled Garrison 12-0 in their second tennis win in as many days. Darany Mees beat Mike Stepina 10-5. Clem Gerhardt and Terry Mees each won 10-2. Mark Zentner, Joe Riley, Pat Cleary, and Mark Giles all swept their matches 10-0. The closest match came in doubles with Bob Roswick and Dennis Thackor of St. Mary’s holding off Jack Brennan and Rodney Traub 10-7.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Nolan Ryan did it four times from 1987-91. Randy Johnson (2004, 2005) did it twice. Roger Clemens (2004) and Phil Niekro (1979) once.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)