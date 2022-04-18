Morning Kickoff: April 19

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, April 19

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, April 20

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, April 21

College baseball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

College softball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 2/4 p.m.

Friday, April 22

(Friday’s events not cancelled as of Monday night)

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Moorhead, Minn., 4:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo South at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck Duals, 3 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century. 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 6:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school softball: Williston at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Wet Fargo Sheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.

High school track: Karlgaard Invitational, 2 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

9 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Atlanta at Miami

7:30 p.m.

BSN/NBATV — Game 2: Minnesota at Memphis

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Montreal

9 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: Freiburg at Hamburg, Semifinal

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Barcelona and Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart and Istanbul, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High (300), St. Mary's (304) and Century (312) swept the top three spots at the Minot High boys golf invite at Roughrider Golf Course. Jake DeForest took first place individually with a 70. Bismarck High's Nick Nustad and Trenton Schwehr tied for second with 73 apiece.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century's Dan Lipetsky no-hit Mandan in a five-inning, 11-1 win for the Patriots in the first of two games against Mandan. Mandan's run came thanks to a walk to Andy Sackman, one of six walks issued by Lipetsky, and a pair of Century errors. Chad Wenzel led Century's offensive effort, notching a two-run double and a pair of RBI singles.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The North Dakota High School Activities Association put steps in place to ensure that the mix-up that prevented St. Mary's and Kenmare High Schools from competing in the 1972 regional and state tournaments would not happen again by instituting a $25 late entry fee with a one-week grace period. There will also be a greater effort by the NDHSAA to ensure teams are notified if they missed the original deadline.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal each had 42-goal seasons for the Wild. Gaborik in 2007-08 and Staal during the 2017-18 campaign.

