Morning Kickoff: April 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, April 18

IFL: Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, April 20

(Pending weather and field conditions).

College baseball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 3/5 p.m.

College softball: Bemidji State vs. U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 3/5 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

(Pending weather and field conditions).

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck.

High school softball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Boston

NAHL

6 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Creighton

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Austin, Texas

MARATHON

7:30 a.m.

USA — Boston Marathon: From Boston

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Boston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Toronto at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Game 2: Utah at Dallas

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Denver at Golden State

NHL

8 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Colorado

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Barcelona and Belgrade. WTA: Stuttgart and Istanbul, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): University of Mary softball pitchers Erin Keen and Emily Sinclair combined to throw back-to-back shutouts against Bemidji State as the Marauders swept the doubleheader against the Beavers. Keen pitched in Game 1, which the Marauders won 7-0. Sinclair went all seven innings in the second game, an 8-0 victory. Keen and Sinclair combined to allow just five hits between the two games, striking out 16 and walking three. Kristin Ormsby had a double and a triple in the opener. Brittney Hadley hit a home run in Game 2.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century's girls tennis team earned a 9-0 sweep over Dickinson. Century did not surrender a single set to the Midgets. Jenna Larson defeated Tanya Reisenauer 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Angie Horner beat Jenna Kirby 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles before Larson and Horner teamed up at No. 1 doubles to beat Reisenauer and teammate Naomi Voth, 6-0, 6-1.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary's state-winning boys basketball team held its annual awards banquet in which special awards were given to center John Thorpe, forward Dave Clark, and guards Mike Thomas and Tom Stebner. Thorpe was awarded the "most valuable player" honor, while also being awarded as the team's top rebounder. Clark was recognized as the team's top free throw shooter. Thomas earned the "Oil Can Award," which went to the player that contributed most to team morale. Finally, Stebner earned the "Saint Award" for his positive attitude in practice sessions.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Luka Doncic scored 42 points in his first playoff game for the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA 2020 season. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 36 points in his playoff debut on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.