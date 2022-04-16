Morning Kickoff: April 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, April 17

No local events scheduled.

Monday, April 18

IFL: Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

High school baseball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: New Salem-Almont Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls tennis: Century at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain; Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Lisbon Invitational.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Boston

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA RBC Heritage

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Boston

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego

NBA PLAYOFFS

Noon

TNT — Game 1: Atlanta at Miami

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Brooklyn at Boston

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Chicago at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Detroit

5 p.m.

BSN — San Jose at Minnesota

NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo (ATP), Doubles Final

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo (ATP), Singles Final

USFL

11 a.m.

NBC — Houston vs. Michigan

3 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Maurice Baker concluded an eight-year career with the Dakota Wizards by being named their franchise all-time most valuable player and retiring his jersey at the season-ending banquet before the team was moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., to be the G-League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. Baker held franchise-high marks in a number of categories, including games played (305), points scored (4,159), rebounds (1,761), assists (1,685), and steals (501).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State received a letter of intent from Baker, Montana point guard Steph Meggers. Meggers averaged 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals per game during her high school career. She led Baker to a third-place finish at state in her junior year and a state championship in her senior year.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High wrestling coach Jerry Halmrast added a new honor to his career with the Demons as he was selected as the district National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year. The honor placed Halmrast under consideration with 14 other high school coaches to be selected as national NHSACA coach of the year.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last time the Minnesota Timberwolves won a postseason series was the 2003-04 Western Conference semifinals, when they beat the Sacramento Kings in seven games.

