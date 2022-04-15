Morning Kickoff: April 16

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, April 16

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary, 12 p.m., Wayne. Neb. (2).

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 17

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Boston

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Atlanta

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Heritage, Third Round, Hilton Head, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Boston

FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

12:10 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Utah at Dallas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Minnesota at Memphis

5 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Toronto at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Denver at Golden State

NHL

2 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle

USFL

6:30 p.m.

FOX/NBC — New Jersey at Birmingham

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Tanner Purintun of Linton-HMB and Tate Martin of Mitchell, S.D., signed letters of intent to play basketball for the University of Mary. Purintun helped Linton reach three Class B state tournaments, was a Mr. Basketball finalist, and was named second-team all-state. Martin helped his squad to runner-up finishes in the South Dakota state basketball tournament each of the two previous years.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Eric Sabot and Joey Neigum took third and eighth place, respectively, at the 13th-annual National High School Seniors Wrestling Championships. Both wrestlers attended Century. Sabot went 7-1 at 133 pounds and Neigum went 3-3 at 115 pounds.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck was under consideration to host a super sprint race in the 1972 season for the North Dakota Racing Association. Red River Speedway and Grand Forks Speedway were announced as two racing sites, with Minot announced as the championship race location. Bismarck’s Ken Landers was also announced as having won the vice-presidency of the NDRA.

TRIVIA ANSWER

1,931. The Red Sox hold a 984-947 advantage.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.