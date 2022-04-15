Morning Kickoff: April 16

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, April 16
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary, 12 p.m., Wayne. Neb. (2).
College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, April 17
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Boston
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Atlanta
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
12 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Heritage, Third Round, Hilton Head, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at N.Y. Mets
3 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Boston
FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego
6 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
12:10 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Utah at Dallas
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Minnesota at Memphis
5 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Toronto at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Denver at Golden State
NHL
2 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle
USFL
6:30 p.m.
FOX/NBC — New Jersey at Birmingham
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Tanner Purintun of Linton-HMB and Tate Martin of Mitchell, S.D., signed letters of intent to play basketball for the University of Mary. Purintun helped Linton reach three Class B state tournaments, was a Mr. Basketball finalist, and was named second-team all-state. Martin helped his squad to runner-up finishes in the South Dakota state basketball tournament each of the two previous years.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Eric Sabot and Joey Neigum took third and eighth place, respectively, at the 13th-annual National High School Seniors Wrestling Championships. Both wrestlers attended Century. Sabot went 7-1 at 133 pounds and Neigum went 3-3 at 115 pounds.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck was under consideration to host a super sprint race in the 1972 season for the North Dakota Racing Association. Red River Speedway and Grand Forks Speedway were announced as two racing sites, with Minot announced as the championship race location. Bismarck’s Ken Landers was also announced as having won the vice-presidency of the NDRA.
TRIVIA ANSWER
1,931. The Red Sox hold a 984-947 advantage.
