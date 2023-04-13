SCHEDULE

Friday, April 14

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m., Glendive, Mont.

College softball: Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m., Glendive, Mont.

College track: University of Mary at Long Beach Invitational, at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa Calif, at Mt. SAC Relays, at Dickinson State Blue Hawk Games.

High school baseball: Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton, 5 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck Duals, 3 p.m.; Minot Duals, 10 a.m.

High school softball: Minot at Bismarck, 12 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; West Fargo at Century, 4:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, April 15

College baseball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 1/4 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.; Bismarck State at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Long Beach Invitational, at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa Calif., at Mt. SAC Relays.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Augustana Spring Invitational

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Fargo, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.; Mandan Invitational, 12 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.

High school softball: West Fargo at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Horace at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- North Iowa at Bismarck

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- NDHSAA Baseball Coaches Preview Show

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at North Carolina

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA LOTTE Championship

MLB

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Houston or Atlanta at Kansas City

NBA

6 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Miami

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Monte Carlo, Quarterfinals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of Mary’s Melissa Walker was named women’s track athlete of the week in the Northern Sun after blazing to a pair of victories at the American River Invitational in Sacramento, California. Walker won the 400 with a provisional qualifying time of 55.12, then followed it up with a second provisional qualifying time in the 200-meter dash of 24.12.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck State and Williston State split a pair of baseball games, with Williston State winning the first game 9-8 and the Mystics taking game two 9-6. Josh Neigum was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the first game, and Matt Chapman was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for the Mystics in game two.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Five-time outdoor champions Bismarck High won the inaugural indoor state meet at the North Dakota State University Fieldhouse, beating second-place Minot Ryan 58-25 behind two event wins each from Bruce Perry and Tom Petrik. Perry won the short dashes, winning the 60-yard sprint in 6.6 seconds and winning the 220 in 23 seconds, while Petrik won the mile with a time of 4:27.8 and the two mile in 9:23.00.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tris Speaker is the major league all-time career leader with 792 doubles. Pete Rose is second on the list with 746.

